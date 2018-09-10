New phone scam circulating in Southwest Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -There is a new phone scam that Southwest Louisiana residents should be aware of.
The Better Business Bureau said the scam involves a call from a local number saying the person owes money to the IRS.
The person on the phone claims if the person does not comply, they will be arrested in 24 hours for back taxes.
Representatives with BBB say do not give out any information to the caller.
If the IRS is looking to collect back taxes, they will reach out via email.
