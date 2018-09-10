La. public service commissioner wants power companies to justify rate increases

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana’s public service commissioner spoke Monday about transparency when it comes to power companies raising rates on residents' power bills.
Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene spoke at Baton Rouge Press Club Monday about what goes on behind the scenes when energy companies are considering rate increases. As one of Louisiana’s elected utility regulators, the commissioner says whenever any company proposes a rate increase, he wants to know both why and how will this benefit the rate payer?
“It has to be a vibe of reliability, starts a litany of questions. What happens if we don’t increase these? Are they gonna' have a blackout or worse, like California, are they going to have a brownout?” said Greene.
On a much more personal note, Greene also shared Monday that he and his wife of 23 years adopted a baby named Boomer from China last month. Boomer, who has down syndrome, is Greene’s fifth child.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.