Kenner mayor says city shouldn’t use taxpayer money to promote Nike political ads

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said he believes Nike, “in its zest to sell shoes, chose to promote and sell a political message.”
The mayor recently sent out a memo saying he doesn’t want any recreational purchase made by the city to include Nike products.
The memo came down the same day as the company’s ad featuring Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick is well known for kneeling during the national anthem when he played for the 49ers.
Many NFL analysts said the player has been blackballed from the NFL for his protests. The cutline of the Nike advertisement says “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”
Zahn said he applauds the company for its message of inclusion and encouragement for everyone to dream big, and that Nike has the right to advertise how they wish.
He is at odds with capitalizing on the controversy.
“In Kenner, like every city, our citizens and our taxpayers cover a wide spectrum of political philosophies and agendas. We must respect all of those agendas and philosophies,” Zahn said in a statement. “So, when a company uses its advertising as its own political megaphone, government should be fair to all of its people and not allow taxpayer dollars to be used to help that company push its own political agenda.”
The mayor said he is protecting taxpayer money from a political campaign.
“My decision disallowing Nike from profiting from our taxpayers while they are using their powerful voice as a political tool is my message. This government will not let taxpayer dollars be used to promote a company’s or individual’s political position, platform or principle. That’s my position as a matter of fairness to all,” Zahn said.
Kenner City Councilman Greg Carroll said the directive could violate open bid laws. He wants the council and mayor to discuss the decision and possibly rescind it.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.