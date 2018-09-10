Gas line explosion causes evacuations in Pennsylvania

BEAVER COUNTY, PA (RNN) - A gas line explosion in Pennsylvania has lit up the sky early Monday, and officials said people are being evacuated, WTAE reported.
No one was injured in the blast, local media said, and about 40 homes were evacuated within about a mile of the explosion site.
The explosion was reported at around 5 a.m. in Center Township in Beaver County, which is northeast of Pittsburgh, WPXI reported.
People in the area said they were woken up by a large boom before the sky filled with orange flames.
Ben Regney told WPXI on its Facebook page that he could feel the heat from the blast from the interstate exit and said, “The only way to describe the sky afterward was apocalyptic.”
Central Valley School District has canceled all classes Monday because of the blast, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.