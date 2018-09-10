Fundraiser honoring Sadie Thibodeaux, benefit United Cajun Navy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The sudden death of Sadie Joe Thibodeaux last month left her family and friends reeling.
Thibodeaux went for a sailboat ride on August 5 in Lake Pontchartrain, then decided to take a swim. Because their boat was not anchored, they lost sight of the boat. Thibodeaux's friend was found alive nearly 13 hours after crews found their unmanned sailboat.
“Every time I look at a sunset, I think of Sadie. Every time I see a rainbow, I think of Sadie. She’s making it happen up there,” says friend Kehl Waltman.
“She was bubbly all the time and so happy. She made you want to be happy,” says friend and owner of The Vineyard, Natasha Bucari.
One of Thibodeaux’s friends asked the United Cajun Navy for help with the search. Two days after she went missing, volunteers discovered Thibodeaux’s body and she was returned home.
Since Thibodeaux was a fan of the non-profit, her friends decided to raise money to help them continue their efforts.
“Sadie has a big heart. Sadie has love. Sadie just gives and gives and to see a group of people that actually did the sme thing that she would want, it was beautiful. She loved it,” says Waltman.
“She loved helping people,” Bucari recalls. “I think that’s pretty awesome.”
For years now, the United Cajun Navy has had a dream to buy an old ambulance and convert it into a mobile command unit. This fundraiser helps make it happen.
Family and friends of Thibodeaux held a benefit Sunday at The Vineyard on Coursey Boulevard. Artwork and gift baskets were sold in a silent auction, along with raffle tickets. All proceeds will go towards purchasing that vehicle.
“Basically, when we go into an area and we deal with a disaster, we come with a table and a notebook,” says Todd Terrell, founder of the United Cajun Navy. “So, this mobile command unit will make us more mobile and it’ll also give us more credibility.
Friends say Sadie always spoke of making an impact on the community, even in her absence, it is possible.
“Knowing that she loved them so much, this is what she would want,” Waltman says. “She’s doing so much through all of us. We didn’t even know we were capable of doing things like this. She definitely made this happen. It’s not me, it’s definitely her.”
Possibly the highlight of this fundraiser, the ambulance will bear Sadie’s name, helping her legacy live on.
“The family became part of us. We saw there was a need for unity. Everybody needs to try to work together,” Terrell says.
“If anyone deserves to live forever and be put into something that could help more people, even in death, it would be Sadie,” Waltman says.
The United Cajun Navy is looking for donations and volunteers as they prepare to help the East Coast as Hurricane Florence heads in that direction.
So far, Terrell says, over 15,000 volunteers from all over the country are scheduled to leave next week.
