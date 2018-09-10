FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A weak cold front will be slowly slipping into the area to start the work/school week.
Rain chances will fall in the likely category Monday through Wednesday. There will also be a threat for heavy rain each day which could result in some nuisance street flooding. Expect 1-3″ of rain over the course of the 3 day stretch.
At least afternoon temperatures will be held in check thanks to the clouds and passing t-showers. The front fizzles out Thursday bringing a late summer weather pattern back to the local area.
Expect hot and muggy conditions with sct’d afternoon showers and t-storms into next weekend.
Highs will return to at or near 90° Friday through next Sunday with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90°s. That means hydration will be important for the Southern home opener on Saturday.
High pressure will build over the area bringing a surge of drier air into the viewing area for the start of the following work/school week. Expect mainly dry and less humid conditions.
The tropics remain very active with 2 hurricanes, 1 tropical storm, and 2 areas of possible development. The areas of possible development are not too concerning at this time even with one expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.
Florence is going to be a major hurricane as it makes landfall in the Carolinas likely late Thursday. Isaac is forecast to take a more southerly track into the Caribbean. This would normally spell trouble for the Gulf Coast states, but high wind shear is forecast to rip Isaac apart as it moves through the Caribbean during the later part of the week.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.