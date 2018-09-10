FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy afternoons expected; lots of action in the tropics

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - For many WAFB neighborhoods, Monday’s rains were a little late in arriving and that means scattered rains extending well into the evening. Most of those rains should come to an end by the late evening. However, the First Alert Forecast includes isolated showers for Tuesday morning’s start as well. Also, be ready for pockets of fog for that morning commute and early school bus ride.
Sunrise temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 70s, with afternoon highs only getting into the mid 80s. Not only does Tuesday look to be a wet day, but the rains will start arriving by the mid to late morning with rain likely in the afternoon.
The WAFB Storm Team forecast keeps rain chances at 40 to 50 percent for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday too. Morning starts for all three days will be in the low 70s with patchy fog at daybreak; afternoon highs will run in the upper 80s to around 90°.
Our current thinking calls for a slightly drier run of days beginning on Sunday and extending through the following week. Note that the describer for next week is drier and not rain-free. Highs will be running in the upper 80s to low 90s each day.
Of growing discussion among many south Louisiana residents is the turn towards hyper-activity in the tropics! We now have three hurricanes at the same time: Florence, Helene, and Isaac. In addition, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting two other areas in the basin: one of little concern in the northern Atlantic, but the other near the Yucatan Peninsula that’s expected to head into the Gulf in the coming days.
The disturbance near the Yucatan is currently posted with a 50 percent chance of tropical development over the next several days, although our current model guidance suggests this will be more of a problem for Texas then for Louisiana. In addition, the current thinking is it will likely only reach tropical depression or weak tropical storm intensity.
Florence appears to be headed to the Carolinas and is expected to make landfall as a powerful major hurricane, delivering destructive winds and storm surge, plus rains well in excess of 10” in places. Helene seems destined to remain out of over the open Atlantic with no threat for landfall.
That leaves Isaac, which appears headed for the Caribbean and will roll across the Lesser Antilles in the next few days. Fortunately, the majority of our latest guidance suggests Isaac will weaken substantially while over the Caribbean. While there is no need for immediate concern, given the time of year, we want to keep a close watch on this system as we head into the upcoming weekend.
