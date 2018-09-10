FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry start, afternoon showers/storms

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A few spotty showers are showing up early on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but overall, the majority of commuters will have dry weather for the early drive.
We’re looking at mainly isolated/scattered showers through the noon hour. Clouds and the coverage of rain/storms will increase by mid to late afternoon. The forecast is calling for a 70 percent coverage, with a high topping out in the upper 80s prior to the rain.
Overnight, scattered showers will linger, with 40 percent to 50 percent coverage and the low will drop into the lower 70s.
Tuesday, expect another wet September day ahead. Showers/storms are likely, with 70 percent to 80 percent coverage and a high of 85.
