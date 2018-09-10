Entergy grants $2M to Southern University for engineering school upgrades

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University School of Engineering got a big boost from the Entergy Corporation and a little lagniappe from Governor John Bel Edwards.
The governor, congressmen, state and local leaders joined Southern University engineering students, faculty and staff for a special announcement by Entergy Corporation.
Electrical Engineering student Kyle Davis said he interned with the company and was eager to hear what they had to say.
“That was an eye-opening experience knowing the work I was prepped to do in school translated over into the workforce,” Davis said.
That connection between Entergy and Southern just got a whole lot stronger. Company CEO Leo Denault announced Entergy is granting the university’s engineering school $2 million for an updated curriculum, technology upgrades, a new lab, and other improvements.
“We need the best, the brightest, the most talented and most importantly people who want to work here to help us create an environment where we represent the rich diversity of the service territory that we have along the Gulf South,” Denault said.
Governor John Bel Edwards was so overcome with excitement, he sweetened the pot.
“The State of Louisiana is going to match that two million,” Edwards said.
The extra money, the Governor said, will be an investment in Fisher Hall, the Chemistry and Physics buildings. The goal is to get students more interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.
For students like Anthony Kenney, the state’s commitment and the new partnership with Entergy also means better opportunities when they graduate.
“Coming to college, one of the biggest things is making sure you take advantage of any networking opportunities. An opportunity like this shows that employers outside of southern university are looking for students just like us,” Kenny said.
Entergy said the return their company will no doubt see in the future will be well worth it. The governor said depending on the state’s surplus, which should be revealed soon, even more money could be available for STEM education at Southern University.
