Cirque du Soleil bringing its first ice show to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Cirque du Soleil is returning to Baton Rouge in January of 2019 with its first ice show, CRYSTAL - A Breakthrough Ice Experience.
The production showcases synchronized, freestyle, and extreme ice skating, along with circus disciplines the group is known for. CRYSTAL will be at the Raising Cane’s River Center from Thursday, January 3 to Saturday, January 6 for only six shows.
Tickets are available online exclusively to Cirque du Soleil members beginning Monday, September 10. Club membership is free and includes numerous benefits. Click here to join.
General ticket sales will begin September 14.
Show Schedule
- Thursday, January 3 - 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, January 4 - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, January 5 - 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, January 6 - 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m.
The show is appropriate for all ages.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.