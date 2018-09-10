Cirque du Soleil bringing its first ice show to Baton Rouge

Cirque du Soleil bringing its first ice show to Baton Rouge
By Rachael Thomas | September 10, 2018 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 3:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Cirque du Soleil is returning to Baton Rouge in January of 2019 with its first ice show, CRYSTAL - A Breakthrough Ice Experience.

The production showcases synchronized, freestyle, and extreme ice skating, along with circus disciplines the group is known for. CRYSTAL will be at the Raising Cane’s River Center from Thursday, January 3 to Saturday, January 6 for only six shows.

(cirquedusoleil.com)

Tickets are available online exclusively to Cirque du Soleil members beginning Monday, September 10. Club membership is free and includes numerous benefits. Click here to join.

General ticket sales will begin September 14.

Show Schedule

  • Thursday, January 3 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, January 4 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 5 -  4 p.m., 7:30 p.m. 
  • Sunday, January 6 - 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m.

The show is appropriate for all ages.

Directed by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal, our misfit heroine, takes you on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be: confident, liberated, and empowered. CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.
Cirque du Soleil

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.