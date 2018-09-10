All 3 flooded schools in Livingston Parish to be rebuilt; 2 campuses combining

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools has announced the district has received an approved funding plan from FEMA to rebuild all three schools that have been closed since the August 2016 flooding.
As part of the plan, Southside Elementary will be relocated to the 27-acre campus of Southside Junior High, which is located off Highway 16 in Denham Springs. Denham Springs Elementary will also be rebuilt, but in its original location on Range Avenue.
The combined campus will house two schools: Southside Elementary (for K through 5th grade students) and Southside Junior High (for 6th through 8th grade students). Despite being separate schools, they will share some facilities and recreational space in order to reduce duplication where possible to maximize savings.
“This rebuilding plan offers us an opportunity to be more efficient and create a safer environment. For many years, district officials have wished to relocate Southside Elementary because of traffic and safety concerns; this combined campus design allows us to address those concerns and maximize our resources. At the same time, it allows us to use the unoccupied space for advanced course offerings to our high schoolers,” said Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy.
The former location of Southside Elementary on Range Avenue in Denham Springs will be rebuilt into a satellite campus for Denham Springs High where digital media and emergent technology courses will be offered to 9th through 12th graders. Officials with the school system say demolition and refurbishment of the surviving buildings will be done before next school year
FEMA has approved that the school system demolish all but two buildings on the Southside Elementary campus: the multi-purpose building and cafeteria, which includes five classrooms and a meeting space. Those facilities will be fully restored and converted into educational space for the high school. The buildings are valued at $1.2 million.
"We envision this campus working much like our Literacy and Technology Center, where students have access to specialized career-based classes; but unlike the center, which is available to all students across the parish, this site will be a satellite campus for Denham Springs. We would like to offer additional courses at that high school right now, but that campus is limited by available space. Having access to these existing facilities opens up opportunities for students to earn dual college credit, additional Carnegie credits, and industry credentialing," said Murphy.
The school district is planning to open up the contract to demolish Denham Springs Elementary for bidding on Thursday. Demolition work should begin within two weeks. The bid for a contractor to demolish Southside Junior was awarded Monday. A contractor should be selected for demolition work at Southside Elementary by the end of October.
