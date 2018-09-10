All 3 flooded schools in Livingston Parish to be rebuilt; 2 campuses combining

"We envision this campus working much like our Literacy and Technology Center, where students have access to specialized career-based classes; but unlike the center, which is available to all students across the parish, this site will be a satellite campus for Denham Springs. We would like to offer additional courses at that high school right now, but that campus is limited by available space. Having access to these existing facilities opens up opportunities for students to earn dual college credit, additional Carnegie credits, and industry credentialing," said Murphy.