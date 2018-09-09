Possible Kenner ban on Nike products

KENNER, LA (WAFB) - An image of a memo from Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn that prohibits booster clubs at city recreational facilities from buying Nike products is drumming up fury on social media.
“Effective immediately all purchases made by any booster club operating at any Kenner Recreation Facility for wearing apparel, shoes, athletic equipment and/or any athletic product must be approved by the Director of Parks and Recreation, or his designee. Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any City of Kenner Recreation Facility,” according to the memo.
According to news partner KATC, Zahn did not respond to request made by The Advocate.
Nike has recently been in the spotlight after airing its controversial ad featuring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Some people have called for a boycott of Nike after learning of the Kaepernick “Just Do It” campaign.
Others have shared videos of themselves burning their Nike apparel in protest of the campaign.
