Police: Man accused of rape, human trafficking in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 31-year-old Guatemalan man accused of raping and trafficking a juvenile girl was arrested in Farmerville, Louisiana Thursday (Sept. 6), according to Louisiana State Police.
Nicolas Asig was booked into Union Parish Detention Center on charges of human trafficking, second-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. The victim -- who is also from Guatemala -- was safely recovered, police said.
Asig’s bond was set at $1.2 million, according to police.
State police ask anyone with information about human trafficking activities to report it immediately and contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
