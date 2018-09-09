LSU students, fans cover campus to enjoy season’s home opener

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - You know its LSU football season when a sea of fans cover the campus.
“That’s our university and I support it 100 percent," says Tigers fan, Nolan Bourgeois.
“Everyone's always in a good mood and having a good time,” says Freshman Natalie Newberry. “ It just makes it even better since I go here now.”
It's also a clear giveaway when the Coach O impressions come with every other sentence.
Coming home, as LSU fans call it, has been ingrained in their families for years. Bourgeois introduced his family to LSU football when tickets were pennies on the dollar, “When they had a family plan and you could bring your kids for 50 cents,” he recalls.
Bourgeois says he’s only missed one game in his life and that was because of a hurricane.
“I knew I could get to the game, but I was afraid I might not able to get home,” he says.
LSU’s first home game of the season is the place were college roommates unite.
“Just happiness and joy. That’s the emotions I feel right now,” says Justin Blanchard. He and his friends, Shane Thomas and Blaine Guthrie, haven’t been to a game together in 13 years.
It’s also a place where families, like Brent Landry's, continue traditions of making complete strangers limbo.
“Towards the end of the day, we see a lot of kids passing by and we like to get the kids involved,” Landry says.
Although Southeastern Louisiana University didn't walk away with the win, one of their fans couldn't let the day go by without imagining what Coach O said to inspire his team.
“When we get into the locker room, I tell them, give it your all. One heartbeat. Go Tigers. All that stuff,” says Nick Capdeboscq.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.