FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropics are heating up

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We will once again be dodging scattered showers and t-storms to end the weekend.
Sunday’s rain coverage will be highest north and northwest of Baton Rouge along a stalled, weak cold front. Highs Sunday will approach, but should stay below 90°.
The front will drift further to the east-southeast Monday and Tuesday resulting in widespread showers and t-storms for the first part of the work and school week. Have the rain gear ready to go Monday through Wednesday with a likely chance for rain in the forecast.
Majority of the rain will be during the late morning and early afternoon. Keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App for possible soggy morning bus stops. By the end of the week, the front will fizzle leading to typical late summer weather (hot, humid, scattered afternoon t-showers).
Next weekend will be atypical summer for the Southern Jags home opener. We’ll see hot and muggy conditions while dodging afternoon raindrops. High pressure is forecast to build by the following work and school week keeping things mainly dry.
The tropics have all of a sudden exploded with activity. We are tracking 3 named systems now. Tropical Storm Florence is forecast to become a hurricane late tonight or early Sunday. It is the storm of most immediate concern to the U.S. Florence is forecast to reach the Carolinas sometime Thursday as a major hurricane.
Locally we will be keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Isaac as it is forecast to move further south into the Caribbean Sea by late in the week. It is still unclear where Isaac’s final destination will be, but long range models show a bit of a hostile environment once Isaac moves into the Caribbean which could mean Isaac falls apart before it even threatens the Gulf region.
