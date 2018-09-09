FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front and rounds of rain expected this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sunday rain coverage will be quite the gradient across the viewing area. A likely chance for rain exists for areas west and north of Baton Rouge. The further you go southeast across the viewing area, the drier it will be.
For metro Baton Rouge, a 50/50 rain chance will exist. Some pockets of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph will be possible with storms that not only develop Sunday, but also over the next few days.
A weak cold front will be drifting slowly into the area over the next few days. Rain chances will be in the likely category across the entire viewing area Monday through Wednesday. The front won’t bring cooler temperatures so to speak, but the cooler temperatures will a result of increased cloud cover and passing showers.
Expect multiple rounds of rain, especially Monday and Tuesday, but neither day looks like a total washout. The front will fizzle out Thursday, returning rain chances to a more typical late summer weather pattern with scattered mainly afternoon showers and t-storms through next weekend.
It will be a hot and muggy weekend with highs at or near 90 degrees and “Feels Like" temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Drier air is forecast to push into the area as high pressure develops for the following work/school week.
The tropics have become very active with three named systems (Florence, Isaac, Helene) and an area of possible development (30%).
Florence is the tropical system of most concern to the U.S. It is forecast to strengthen to a major hurricane as it moves into the Carolinas by Thursday. Isaac looks to take a more southerly track into the Caribbean by the end of the week. But long-range forecast models continue to indicated Isaac not surviving the trip across the Caribbean, where a hostile environment will meet the system once it arrives.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.