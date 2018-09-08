16-year-old shot during robbery in Baton Rouge

By Danae Leake | September 8, 2018 at 2:36 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 2:36 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A teenager was injured in a shooting late Friday night, according to Baton Rouge police.

At about 11 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of N. Donmoor Avenue about a shooting. Authorities learned that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

His injuries appear non life-threatening at this time, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened as individuals were trying to confront a robbery suspect who later located.

Police clarified that the injured teenager was not the robbery victim.

The investigation in ongoing.

