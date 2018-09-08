St. Landry Parish authorities searching for escaped inmate

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - St. Landry authorities are looking for an inmate who recently escaped.
St Landry Crime Stoppers said Friday that the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barry Butler, an inmate who was assigned as a trusty at the department’s service station in the Opelousas area. Officials said Bulter walked off the property.
Butler was serving time for traffic and flight charges, as well as a felon in possession of a firearm charge.
Butler is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. Crime Stoppers say Butler has tattoos around his neck and a small tattoo under his right eye. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jumper. His last known address is in Alexandria.
Call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or law enforcement office to help locate the escaped inmate.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.