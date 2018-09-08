One dead, one injured in reported shooting on Melon Court

By Mykal Vincent | September 8, 2018 at 6:14 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 6:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person is dead after a reported shooting Saturday afternoon.

BRPD confirms they are investigating a shooting in the 7000 block of Melon Court, near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway.

Sources say one person was dead on arrival.

BRPD says a second person was shot and fled to a gas station at Greenwell Springs Road and Victoria Drive. That person’s condition is unknown.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

