LSU student carjacked at gunpoint at apartment complex near campus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a case involving an LSU carjacked at gunpoint at an apartment complex not far from campus.
Officials say the female victim says she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint early Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Wildwood Baton Rouge apartments. The victim says a black male approached her in the parking lot and stole her vehicle.
Police say the vehicle is a dark blue Nissan Altima with an LSU commuter parking tag, as well as a Wildwood sticker, and a cracked tail light.
