LSU fans prep for home opener, plus transportation options for game day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The sights and smells of Tiger football are back on LSU’s campus. As RVs roll in and fans get comfortable, there’s a lingering sense of deja vu.
“It’s crazy that football’s back. It feels like we were just out here,” said Paul Hollis, an LSU fan.
Hollis and his and crew came in from Raceland and Houston. They’re looking forward to a stress-free Saturday versus the Lions. “Hoping that it’s not much competition. I’m hoping that we don’t have a Troy incident,” he said.
Tin Roof Brewing is taking full advantage of the in-state match-up. They partnered with Gnarly Barley in Hammond for a rivalry edition beer. The line Friday night stretched out the door with some folks very conflicted.
“I’m actually a Southeastern grad and an LSU season ticket holder, so this is the biggest game in the world for me,” said one fan.
Lion fans are hoping the Liger spirit spills over into game day. “I’m looking forward to seeing how many LSU and Southeastern people come together, kinda' Auburn, Alabama house divided thing,” said another fan.
The crew at Pastime restaurant is also gearing up for their busiest time of the year.
“Football season is our season. Between that and 13th Gate across the street, we probably do more business in those two months than we do six, seven months out of the rest of the year,” said Randy Wesley, owner of the restaurant. Their game day shuttle service starts rolling three hours before the game. A round trip ticket costs $12 and includes a free beer after the game.
“We have plenty of parking, almost 600 parking places under the bridge. Park and come in and eat,” Wesley added.
The CATS Touchdown Express also shuttles fans between downtown and the stadium, with four pickup spots:
- Florida at 1-10
- Hotel Indigo
- Hollywood Casino
- Belle of Baton Rouge
The only big change on campus is the Nicholson gateway project. The free parking spots along Nicholson are now gone, so plan accordingly. Biking is also an option with the completion of the riverfront levee path. It’s a clear shot from downtown to Skip Bertman Drive.
