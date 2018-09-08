Friends of Sadie Thibodeaux to honor her with benefit this weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Friends of Sadie Thibodeaux, a woman whose body was found in Lake Pontchartrain, are honoring her with a benefit on Sunday.
The event will be hosted at the Vineyard located at 11914 Coursey Blvd. where people can donate to the Cajun Navy in her name.
Thibodeaux’s friend, Leah Tatman, said the fundraiser will help purchase an ambulance to honor Thibodeaux.
The cause for the event comes about a month after Thibodeaux’s body was found in Lake Pontchatrain. She had been reported missing earlier that week.
Thibodeaux and a friend had went for a sailboat ride in Lake Pontchartrain, and then decided to take a swim. Because their boat was not anchored, they lost sight of the boat. Thibodeaux’s friend was found alive nearly 13 hours after crews found their unmanned sailboat.
Thibodeaux was originally from Baton Rouge and had just moved to New Orleans a few months ago.
