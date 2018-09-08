FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers rule the weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms will be the rule over the weekend. Sunday’s rain chance (50%) will be slightly higher than Saturday (40%).
So whatever your plans may be, grab the rain gear just to be safe. Afternoon highs both days should top out in the upper 80s with a few neighborhoods reaching 90 degrees.
If you are heading to the LSU home opener tonight, remember to stay hydrated as it will be a warm and humid evening. A weak cold front will sag south to start the following work and school week.
The front will be an aid in shower and t-storm development. Rain chances will go into the “likely” category Monday, Tuesday, and again Wednesday. But most of the activity will be during the late morning and early afternoon, meaning the morning bus stop should be mainly dry on those days.
Severe weather is not anticipated, but a few storms could be strong with heavy rain, frequent lightning and some gusty winds. High temperatures on these days look to stay in the mid 80s. By the end of next week, rain chances will come back down into the daily afternoon of scattered showers and t-storms and highs at or near 90 degrees. It stays mainly dry for most for the first part of the following week.
The tropics have gotten exceptionally busy. We are right at the peak of hurricane season, and currently tracking three tropical cyclones with Tropical Storm Florence being the system of most concern to the United States.
Florence will begin a rapid intensification process Saturday and looks to become a major hurricane as it approaches the Carolinas by Thursday.
The local attention will be focused on Tropical Depression #9 as it is forecast to take a more southerly track into the Caribbean by the end of next week. There is still a lot of time to watch this system as it slowly works across the Atlantic and Caribbean over the course of the next week.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.