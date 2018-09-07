Vince Vaugh charged with DUI, failing to comply with police

FILE - This Sept. 3, 2018 file photo shows actor Vince Vaughn at the photo call for the film "Dragged Across Concrete" at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Vaughn has been charged with drunken driving. Authorities say Vaughn repeatedly refused to get out of his car when officers asked him at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach on June 10. Police say he failed a field sobriety test that was captured on an officer’s body camera, and a blood test later showed he was over the legal limit. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) (Joel C Ryan)