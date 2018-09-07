UAB employees injured in bus crash in northwest AL

Winston County, AL (WBRC) - More than two dozen UAB employees were involved in a bus wreck in Winston County while on a retreat.
UAB says the 26 employees and a bus driver were involved in the crash. We’re told the employees were pediatric residents returning from a retreat at Camp McDowell.
Ten people were taken to area hospitals: seven to UAB and three to Cullman Regional.
The other passengers suffered minor injuries.
The bus involved is a Blazer Express vehicle operated by First Transit.
WBRC has a crew headed to the scene.
