State Fire Marshal’s Office Awarded National Recognition

Information provided by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is proud to announce it is the recipient of the National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM) 2018 President’s Award.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning, and staff members, accepted the award on August 13th at the NASFM’s Annual Conference, this year held in Park City, Utah.
The award, sponsored by Global Health and Safety, Inc. and OmniShield, recognizes outstanding efforts in leadership each year.
The LAOSFM was specifically recognized for its Information Management System (IMS) which has revolutionized the way the office does business in-house and with the public. The online portal has allowed operations including plan review, investigations and inspections to become virtually paperless. The efficiencies developed as a result have improved the ability for the LAOSFM to interact with the public, local governments and each other.
In regard to the office’s Plan Review division, IMS allows for an average of 300 project submittals to be addressed each week. The average turnaround time of many of those project submittals is five days, which is two weeks faster than any completions recorded prior to the use of IMS.
Relative to field operations, deputies now function in a paperless, real-time environment that provides immediate access to information for inspections and investigations. This improvement has increased inspection productivity by 20% while the agency has experienced a 5% reduction in staffing. The IMS affords us the opportunity to better capture pertinent data relative to investigations, as well as provides a better method for accountability for those cases.
When presenting the award, NASFM leaders said, “The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office skillfully serves the state through implementation of a comprehensive management system, making doing business in Louisiana much easier.”
“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the staff, but also Governor John Bel Edwards and the great state of Louisiana,” said Browning when accepting the award, “This is all about the personnel bringing about efficiencies. We are an example in our state of how technology can make us operate like private business and there’s more to come.”
