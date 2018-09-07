Southeastern students have least student loan debt in La.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - According to statistics released by LendEDU, Southeastern Louisiana University students have the least student loan debt out of all the universities in the state.
The average debt per student in Louisiana is $26,808, which is the 19th lowest in the nation. At Southeastern, the average student debt is $20,164. This figure is also 14 percent lower than the average amount borrowed in 2017. Forty-eight percent of students in Louisiana graduate with some amount of student debt.
The complete study can be found here.
“For over 90 years now, Southeastern has been dedicated to one thing: our students' success. Part of that focus on student success is sensitivity to college affordability. Southeastern has always represented a great value and we have a long-standing tradition of programs and initiatives that save students money,” said SLU President John L. Crain.
Crain pointed to two examples to show SLU’s value: the Southeastern Promise program with its four-year path to approved degree completion that comes with a fixed net tuition guarantee for students and the school’s textbook rental program, which saves students money throughout their time in school.
