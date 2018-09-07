Southeast Middle wins award from mayor for water conservation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Students and teachers of Southeast Middle School went home Friday with bragging rights and a few extra dollars to spend in the classroom after winning the mayor’s challenge to conserve water.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome presented the award and $500 in Amazon gift cards to the students Friday afternoon at their back to school pep rally. The principal of the school says after the mayor issued the Water Conservation Challenge in April of 2017, the school pledged to win from the beginning. She says they’ve been teaching the students about the importance of saving water, including changing a few habits on campus to reach their pledge goal of saving 3.2 million gallons of water within the next year.
“When they wash their hands, we do a count off. When they’re getting water on the way to the cafeteria, we do a count off. When students are out at PE and they’re getting ready for football practice, don’t leave water running water because you’re not using it. Turn it it on when you’re just using it,” said Principal Amber Renee-Boyd.
The students also designed a shirt for the challenge. Their motto is “Slow the Flow, Save H2O.”
