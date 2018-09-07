Southeast Middle wins award from mayor for water conservation

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome presented the award and $500 in Amazon gift cards to the students Friday afternoon at their back to school pep rally. The principal of the school says after the mayor issued the Water Conservation Challenge in April of 2017, the school pledged to win from the beginning. She says they’ve been teaching the students about the importance of saving water, including changing a few habits on campus to reach their pledge goal of saving 3.2 million gallons of water within the next year.