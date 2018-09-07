SEC Schedule: Big matchups in the East, A&M hosts No. 2 Clemson

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU will have a bit of a breather Saturday night after a physical battle against Miami last weekend.
The Tigers (1-0) host Southeastern Louisiana (0-1) in Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m.
The SEC East dominates the headlines with (3) Georgia traveling to (24) South Carolina and (25) Florida hosting Kentucky.
The rivalry between head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Dabo Swinney continues this weekend when Texas A&M and (2) Clemson meet in College Station.
Saturday’s SEC Schedule - enjoy!
11 a.m.: (18) Miss. State at Kansas State (ESPN)
11 a.m.: Nevada at Vanderbilt (SEC NETWORK)
2:30 p.m.: Arkansas State at (1) Alabama (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m.: (3) Georgia at (24) South Carolina (CBS)
3:00 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Ole Miss (SEC NETWORK)
3:00 p.m.: ETSU at Tennessee (SEC NETWORK)
6:00 p.m.: (2) Clemson at Texas A&M (ESPN)
6:00 p.m.: Southeastern Louisiana at (11) LSU (ESPN2)
6:00 p.m.: Wyoming at Missouri (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Alabama State at (7) Auburn (SEC NETWORK)
6:30 p.m.: Kentucky at (25) Florida (SEC NETWORK)
6:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Colorado State (CBS Sports Network)
