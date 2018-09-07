Rapper Mac Miller dead from suspected overdose

(RNN) – Rapper Mac Miller was found dead on Friday of an apparent overdose in his San Fernando Valley, CA, home, Variety reported. He was 26.
Miller has had a turbulent personal year following his split with pop star girlfriend Ariana Grande and has struggled with drug abuse.
In an interview this summer, Miller said that was all behind him. But rumors persist.
“If a bunch of people think I am a huge drug addict, OK. Cool. What can I really do? Go talk to all those people and be like ‘Naw man, it’s really not that simple?'” he told Rolling Stone. “Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No.”
Chance the Rapper mourned the loss.
“I don’t know what to say. Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” he said on Twitter. “Great man. I loved him for real. I’m completely broken. God bless him.”
Miller was known for his throwback style of rap, influenced by the sounds of Lauryn Hill, OutKast and the Beastie Boys.
His 2011 debut album, “Blue Side Park,” topped the charts.
In his last posts on Twitter, he talked about going out on tour next month in support of his new album “Swimming.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.