Possible measles exposure on Southwest flights in Houston, Dallas

(WAFB) - If you flew on a Southwest Airlines flight out the Houston or Dallas airports last month, you may have been exposed to measles.
Health officials said a traveler from north Texas tested positive for measles. People who were on board at least four Southwest flights in and out of Houston are being contacted.
According to the Houston Health Department, the flights were on August 21st and 22nd.
Officials said the infected person did not leave the waiting area so the likelihood of exposure is low.
But travelers who experience rash, high fever, coughing, runny nose and red, watery eyes should immediately contact their doctor.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.