Police: Escaped inmate captured in Baton Rouge after daughter helps her escape

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police arrested a female inmate Friday morning and charged her daughter after police said the inmate’s daughter helped her escape from custody.
The Avoyelle Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Fugitive Apprehension Unit took Latoya Green Batiste, 33, of Baton Rouge, into custody at about 10:30 a.m. in Baton Rouge.
The department also announced the arrest of Jenecia Bryant, 20, of Baton Rouge, who is the daughter of Batiste. Bryant is charged with assisting escape.
Both were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center and will later be transferred back to Avoyelles to face charges of Simple Escape and Assisting Escape.
According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, deputies were searching for Batiste after she was found missing during bed count early Friday morning.
Batiste was a pre-trial detainee for Avoyelles and was currently charged with Accesory After the Fact to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.
