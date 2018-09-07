2 million Fords trucks recalled because reported seat belt fires

(WAFB) - Heads up, Ford F-150 owners. Your vehicle is reportedly at risk of sparking seat belts.
The automaker announced Thursday it’s recalling approximately 2 million pickup trucks because of problems with the passenger seat belt.
The recall affects select 2015-18 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab vehicles. The device that holds the seat belt in place during a crash could create sparks.
Ford said it’s not aware of any injuries, but there has been 17 reports of smoke or fire in the United States and Canada.
You can bring the truck in for a free fix at any Ford dealership.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.