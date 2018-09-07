2 million Fords trucks recalled because reported seat belt fires

2 million Fords trucks recalled because reported seat belt fires
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo a row of 2015 Ford F-150 pickup trucks are parked on the sales lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickups in North America because the seat belts can cause fires. The recall covers certain trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic)
By Danae Leake | September 7, 2018 at 7:47 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 7:47 AM

(WAFB) - Heads up, Ford F-150 owners. Your vehicle is reportedly at risk of sparking seat belts.

The automaker announced Thursday it’s recalling approximately 2 million pickup trucks because of problems with the passenger seat belt.

The recall affects select 2015-18 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab vehicles. The device that holds the seat belt in place during a crash could create sparks.

Ford said it’s not aware of any injuries, but there has been 17 reports of smoke or fire in the United States and Canada.

You can bring the truck in for a free fix at any Ford dealership.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.