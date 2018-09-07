2 million Fords trucks recalled because reported seat belt fires

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo a row of 2015 Ford F-150 pickup trucks are parked on the sales lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickups in North America because the seat belts can cause fires. The recall covers certain trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic)