LSU Gameday: Times of Interest

Are you heading to LSU Saturday for the game?
If so, the festivities start early in the morning and last until kickoff between the Tigers and Lions.
LSU released its times of interest for Saturday:
8 a.m. LSU SportShop opens
10 a.m. LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
1 p.m. Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens
1 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
1 p.m. Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
2 p.m. Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters performs in Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:15 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m. All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club
3:55 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Tiger One Village
4:10 p.m. Band comes down “Victory Hill”
5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
5:46 p.m. Guest Captains Presentation
5:48 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
5:52 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem
5:58 p.m. Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
5:59 p.m. Team Captains out of locker room
6 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:01 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana takes the field
6:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:05 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Southeastern Louisiana on ESPN2 or Watch ESPN
