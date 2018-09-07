La. program aims to help children in school with past traumatic experiences

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Thirty volunteers from different backgrounds have signed up for an intense training program to help parents and community leaders help kids get a better handle on their health.
Our Lady of the Lake pediatrician, Dr. Roberta Vicari, has a learned a lot working with young children. She studies how traumatic experiences in children can lead to medical issues, like stroke and kidney and lung disease, in their adult life.
“What we know now is the first three years can dramatically affect a child’s brain, maybe even irreversibly,” Vicari said.
The link came from two internal medicine doctors in the 1990s who were having issues understanding why their adult patients were sick. They gave them a short survey and determined Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) had an impact. “It doesn’t matter if you have a room full of professional, higher education folks who have not passed grade school, we all have ACEs. Some hide it better than others, so we hope to identify those folks and see if they need services where you need a referral to somebody,” Vicari said.
Dr. Vicari has been hand-picked for the Louisiana ACE Program. It’s part of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Healthy BR initiative. Director of the program, Jared Hymowitz, says recruits will spend three days learning about ACEs and how to educate others on the topic. “We are hoping that once our community has a common language, we can then look at programs, like Cradle to K that the mayor has. We address parenting because we know good quality research, parenting will counteract ACEs and limit the amount of ACE scores,” Hymowitz said.
School-aged students are the focus. Dr Vicari says it will also help give educators a better understanding of behavioral issues in the classroom. "What we want to do is step back and ask, ‘What has happened to this child? What has caused this child to act or react like this?'” Vicari said.
ACE educators aim to give teachers and parents the tools to scratch beneath the surface and deal with those underlying issues before they turn into something more.
Louisiana is one of only eight states in the country to adopt an ACE education program.
