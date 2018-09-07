La. program aims to help children in school with past traumatic experiences

The link came from two internal medicine doctors in the 1990s who were having issues understanding why their adult patients were sick. They gave them a short survey and determined Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) had an impact. “It doesn’t matter if you have a room full of professional, higher education folks who have not passed grade school, we all have ACEs. Some hide it better than others, so we hope to identify those folks and see if they need services where you need a referral to somebody,” Vicari said.