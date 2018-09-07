Krispy Kreme brings back a fan favorite

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What a way to kick off your weekend.
Starting Sept. 7, Krispy Kreme is bringing back a wildly popular fan favorite. The chocolate glazed doughnut will be available on the first Friday of every month. It’s a classic Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut covered in chocolate.
Earlier this summer, Krispy Kreme put out a chocolate glazed doughnut to celebrate World Chocolate Day. That special treat was for one day only and the customers were disappointed. Well, the company was listening.
“We heard our fans loud and clear and they told us they want more Chocolate Glazed Doughnut days,” Alison Holder Krispy Kreme’s head of U.S. Marketing said in the press statement. "We are bringing a new twist to TGIF: TGIC, Thank Goodness It’s Chocolate.”
So run out today and get your chocolate fix. The chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at participating Krispy Kreme stores, while supplies last.
