Former USA Gymnastics trainer arrested on sexual assault charges

(CNN) – A former USA Gymnastics trainer was arrested Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a child.
Debbie Van Horn worked with Larry Nassar, the disgraced doctor who was sentenced to prison in January for sexually assaulting more than 100 girls.
Authorities in Houston, TX, took Van Horn into custody Thursday as she was getting off a plane from China.
She and Nassar were indicted in June on charges of second-degree assault of a child, stemming from alleged incidents at the Karolyi Ranch, where Olympians have trained for decades.
Her bond is set at $20,000. She's expected to be in court Sept. 24.
There's no word yet from Van Horn's lawyer.
Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal is reporting the Justice Department is calling for an investigation into how the FBI handled the Nassar sexual abuse case, amid claims that agents failed to respond to complaints from gymnasts in 2015.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.