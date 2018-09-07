FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steamy Friday morning ahead of weekend showers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Friday is another quiet but steamy September morning. This morning we have a few areas of patchy fog possible, but overall not a problem for the early morning commute!
Keep your umbrella nearby – we’re expecting more rain, and, once again, the onset of showers and storms will become more likely after lunch.
We’re forecasting a 60 percent coverage this afternoon, and a high temperature in the upper 80s prior to the rain. Overnight, expect a few lingering showers and lows in the low to mid 70s.
Scattered showers stay in our forecast for this weekend with a 40 percent chance on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.