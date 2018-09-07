FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steamy Friday morning ahead of weekend showers

It?s relatively quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar as you head out the door Thursday morning. Expect areas of scattered showers to develop around noon.
By Diane Deaton | September 7, 2018 at 5:19 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 5:19 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Friday is another quiet but steamy September morning. This morning we have a few areas of patchy fog possible, but overall not a problem for the early morning commute!

Keep your umbrella nearby – we’re expecting more rain, and, once again, the onset of showers and storms will become more likely after lunch.

We’re forecasting a 60 percent coverage this afternoon, and a high temperature in the upper 80s prior to the rain. Overnight, expect a few lingering showers and lows in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered showers stay in our forecast for this weekend with a 40 percent chance on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

