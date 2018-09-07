FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered, mainly afternoon showers coming for weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Friday afternoon showers and storms will subside as we head into the evening and we should be mainly dry later Friday evening and overnight. Saturday morning will open with areas of fog and spotty showers closer to the coast, with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
While rain coverage on Saturday is not expected to be as widespread as what we saw on Friday, we still have scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms in the Saturday First Alert Forecast. LSU tailgaters might want to have the rain gear nearby in preparation for passing afternoon activity. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s, feeling like the mid 90s with our resident Gulf air mass in place.
For those faithful Tigers fans, Saturday certainly won’t be an all-day washout, but those afternoon showers could linger into the start of the home opener.
Sunday looks wetter than Saturday, with rain chances at 70 percent for the day. Once again, the Storm Team is not anticipating an all-day rain, but most neighborhoods will see some measurable precipitation over the course of the day. And unfortunately, our extended outlook shows rain likely for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with scattered rains each day right through the following weekend.
If you’re wondering, there’s still no sign of that typical September cool front that we often see around the middle of the month.
In the tropics, there’s some chance we could have four named storms all spinning at the same time! Tropical Depression Gordon remains over Arkansas and is still a notable rainmaker. Florence is still a tropical storm, but it’s is likely to return to hurricane strength over the weekend and is a serious potential threat as a major hurricane for the U.S. East Coast next week.
And in the tropical Atlantic, the race is nearly neck and neck between Potential Tropical Cyclone #8 (near the Coast of Africa and threatening the Cabo Verde islands) and Invest 92L (in the central tropical Atlantic) as to which one will become Helene. Frankly, it hardly matters as it appears a near certainty that one becomes Helene and the other Isaac in short order.
