EBRSO honors dozens of deputies at 2018 awards banquet

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office honored over two dozen of its employees at its annual awards ceremony on September 6.
The event was held at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge and emceed by local media businessman and longtime advocate of law enforcement Clay Young.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux gave 16 employee recognition awards, three employee achievement awards, and 27 service recognition awards.
The following deputies received an employee recognition award:
- 2018 Uniform Patrol Deputy of the Year – Corporal Kevin Johnson
- 2018 Communications Deputy of the Year –– Corporal Anastasia Washington
- 2018 Uniform Patrol Division Supervisor of the Year – Captain Fredrick “Link” Thomas
- 2018 Community Oriented Policing Deputy of the Year – Corporal Lavontia Ealy (promoted to Sgt. on 7/23/18)
- 2018 Community Oriented Policing Supervisor of the Year – Captain Kenneth Huber
- 2018 Detectives of the Year – Sgt. Justin Payer
- 2018 Detective Supervisor of the Year – Sgt. Carl Trosclair (Tross-claire)
- 2018 Corrections Deputy of the Year – Deputy Brandon Mcgee
- 2018 Corrections Supervisor of the Year – Sergeant Steven Jones
- 2018 Special Operations Deputy of the Year – Corporal Kevin Forbes
- 2018 Civil Division Employee of the Year – Ana Ivette Simpson
- 2018 Administration/Support Services Employee of the Year – Deputy Dana St. Pierre
- 2018 Administration/Support Services Employee of the Year – Deputy Savannah Jones
- 2018 Reserve Deputy of the Year – Deputy Jim Talbot
- 2018 Reserve Deputy of the Year – Deputy Kenya Huggins
- 2018 School Crossing Guard of the Year – Anita Colter
The following deputies received an employee achievement award:
Lifesaving Award
- Corporal Kristi Nugent
- Lieutenant Shawn Lewis Colbert
Distinguished Service Award
- Sergeant Ben Foret
The following deputies received a years of service recognition award:
25 Years of Service
- Captain Blair A. Nicholson
- Captain Rhys B. Flynn
- Captain Rodney L. Walker
- Captain Richard J. St. Pierre
- Lieutenant Joseph A. Bush
- Lieutenant Bruce A. Simmons
- Lieutenant Terryl M. Carter, Sr.
- Lieutenant Richard A. Mohr
- Lieutenant Kevin B. Waguespack
- Lieutenant Allen T. Bourdier
- Sergeant Gregory A. Warren
- Corporal Denise Ned
- Corporal David W. Arcediano
- Corporal Steven A. Kemp
- Deputy Kevin M. Bodin
- Deputy Michael A. Santangelo
- Deputy Andy J. Greco
- Deputy Todd A. Harris
- Reserve Deputy John M. Kinney
30 Years of Service
- Captain Kenny Kwan – Crime Scene
- Deputy Danny M. Fernea - Reserves
35 Years of Service
- Deputy John O. Yarbrough, Jr. – Reserves
40 Years of Service
- Deputy Gregory M. McLean – Civil Foreclosures
Retirement - 25 years & more of Service
- Captain Joseph Brandon, Jr. = 37 Years, 1 Month of Service
- Major Robert E. Clement = 36 Years of Service
- Lieutenant Roger L. Corcoran = 34 Years of Service
- Deputy D’mitri C. Williams = 25 Years, 11 Months of Service
