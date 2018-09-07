EBR School Board appoints new vice president after controversial stepping down of Connie Bernard

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge School Board met Thursday evening and made a few changes.
Members unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Kenyetta Nelson-Smith as the vice president. The former VP, Connie Bernard, stepped down from the leadership role after a video of her cursing and apparently grabbing a teenager was posted online.
Bernard was not present for Thursday night’s meeting and has been absent since the video surfaced. However, she will continue to serve on the school board.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.