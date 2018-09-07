Denham Springs woman pleads guilty to stealing FEMA money after 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - A Denham Springs woman has pleaded guilty to the theft of more than $30,000 in FEMA funds after the 2016 flooding.
The Department of Justice says Elizabeth Corona, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday, September 7. She faces significant jail time, fines, and a period of supervised release.
US Attorney Brandon Fremin says after the flood, Corona submitted a false application for FEMA assistance for a home in Denham Springs where she did not live at the time of the flood. In her application, she stated because of the damage to the home, she had need for emergency food, clothing, and shelter.
“The acts of this defendant, and those like her, are despicable and likely deprived honest, hard-working victims of the flood of benefits and services they so desperately needed. This conviction should send a strong message to would-be fraudsters who target victims of natural disasters and federal funding that they too will become targets. My office, along with the National Center for Disaster Fraud and our federal, state, and local partners, will continue our already robust efforts to identify, investigate, and prosecute those who seek to steal disaster assistance funds from the Federal Government or from our people. I am especially grateful to our prosecutors and staff and to the investigators at DHS-OIG who made today’s conviction possible,” said Fremin.
Anyone who suspects fraud involving disaster relief efforts or believes they may have been a victim of such fraud should call the National Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721. The hotline is staffed 24-7.
