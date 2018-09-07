Dallas officer enters apartment thinking it’s her own, fatally shoots man inside

Authorities said the officer has been placed on leave after shooting a man. (Source: KTVT/CNN)
By Tesalon Felicien | September 7, 2018 at 9:16 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 10:16 AM

DALLAS (RNN) - A Dallas police officer shot and killed a man Thursday night after entering the wrong apartment.

Authorities said the female police officer mistakenly believed the apartment was her own.

The incident occurred at the South Side Flats, not far from a police station, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The woman arrived at the apartment after her shift to find Botham Shem Jean, 26, inside, according to police.

An altercation ensued but authorities did not say how the incident escalated.

A police spokesman said Jean was taken to Baylor University Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jean was the son of the former permanent secretary of St. Lucia, Alison Jean, according to the St. Lucia Times.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

