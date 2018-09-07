American Red Cross hosting free disaster training events in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We dodged a bullet when it came to Tropical Storm Gordon--which made landfall earlier this week.
But the American Red Cross wants more volunteers in case another potential storm was to head our way.
On Friday starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., a volunteer training event will take place at the Red Cross office on Sherwood Common Parkway in Baton Rouge. During this free training, volunteers will learn about shelter fundamentals and simulations.
In addition, the local Red Cross office will host a Disaster Action Training (DAT) basics workshop on September 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
To learn more about the American Red Cross and its training opportunities in Louisiana, visit the organization’s website.
These events are free and open to the public.
