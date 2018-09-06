WANTED: Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for 2 shootings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -Baton Rouge police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they consider armed and dangerous.
Antonio Scott, 40, is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Investigators say Scott fired several shots at a man he got into an argument with outside of a home in the 4700 block of Paige Street on June 16.
Scott was also allegedly involved in a deadly shooting near Howell Park on June 7. That shooting was featured in a Crime Stoppers on WAFB on June 8 but at the time investigators were still processing evidence from the crime scene.
Lt. Don Stone, a Crime Stoppers spokesperson, said authorities now have evidence connecting Scott to the June 7 shooting.
Scott is described as a black male about 5′7″ tall and weighing 178 pounds.
Anyone with any information about Antonio Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), or texting CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
You can also message Crime Stoppers anonymously from their facebook page or website www.crimestoppersbr.com
You do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.