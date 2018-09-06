3 teens arrested for stealing 5 motorcycles worth $20k+

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reports they’ve arrested three people they say are responsible for the burglary of a business that happened on Monday, September 3.
APSO deputies responded to Light Speed Motors on Airline Highway in Gonzales in reference to the burglary. Upon arrival, they found broken windows. Officials say at least five people were seen on surveillance footage stealing five motorcycles, valued at over $20,000.
Then on Tuesday, September 4, deputies saw a juvenile pushing a motorcycle down the street. It was later found to be one of the stolen motorcycles. Deputies were then able to locate and arrest three people that they say were involved in the burglary. They were also able to recover four of the five stolen bikes.
A male juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of stolen property from Assumption Parish, burglary, felony theft, and damage to property. He was released to his parents.
Also arrested were Harden Lewis, 19, of Belle Rose, and Dequan Lewis, 17, of Paincourtville. Both are charged with burglary, felony theft, and criminal damage to property. They were booked into the Assumption Parish Jail and will later be transferred to Ascension Parish.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.