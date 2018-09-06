Sportsline Players of the Week: Walker WR Brian Thomas and Springfield RB John’L Fryson

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Right between Baton Rouge and Hammond, you can find our first two invitations to this year’s Warrick Dunn banquet.
In Walker, there is a star as a freshman from the Wildcats basketball state champions who’s turned into a major threat in football.
Sophomore wide receiver Brian Thomas stands 6-foot-4 and his size and speed made him almost impossible to stop in the season opener against Dutchtown. He caught three long touchdowns of 89, 63, and 75 yards, including the game winner in a 35-18 victory, even though the official beginning to his football career was a little shaky.
“In the first quarter, I dropped like one pass and tripped on a couple I knew I should have caught,” said Thomas. "But after that, after I caught my first touchdown, I was ready.”
“That’s his first official varsity game and he goes out there and catches four passes, 230 yards, and three touchdowns," said head coach Lester Ricard. “It just speaks to his God-given ability, his sheer athletic ability. He’s a hard-working kid. He brings it every day in practice.”
9Sports is proud to present a Sportsline Player of the Week award to the Walker Wildcats in the name of wide receiver Brian Thomas after averaging almost 58 yards a catch.
And, there was a second special performance just a little further down I-12 in Springfield.
Bulldogs running back John’L Fryson had a whopping 378 yards rushing and three touchdowns as the Dogs outscored Ascension Christian 56-27.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior was approaching 300 yards in the first half, even though he was doubling at his normal middle linebacker position, where he’s been starting since his freshman year, and had four stops plus three pass break-ups.
But Fryson still had enough left in the tank to put the game out of reach with a 99-yard scoring excursion that not only knocked out the Lions' chances but came from a guy who’d rather hit somebody than carry the rock. Fryson wound up with the lion’s share of a 500-yard night for the offense.
“I kind of went to him in the off-season and said, 'Look, I know you don’t really want to, but this team, for us to be successful, we’re going to need you to have a bigger role on the offense,” said head coach Ryan Serpas.
“The goal I set for this year, I want to get 1,000 yards,” added Fryson. "So, 100 yards a game, but I crushed that this game. I crushed that Friday night.”
So, another invite to our Sportsline Player of the Year Warrick Dunn banquet goes to Springfield in the name of John’L Fryson, our second Sportsline Player of the Week.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.