Southeastern player will donate his hair at the end of the football season

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) - If the LSU defense plays up to its potential Saturday against Southeastern La., the punter for the Lions could be seen a lot.
“This is the first time I grew out my hair and it just so happens, I wanted to grow out my hair for football and see what happens,” said SELU junior punter Ivy Wall of Wilmer, LA.
Wall might be like Sampson. His five punts in the season opener averaged a solid 42.6 yards and the Warhawks of UL-Monroe had zero return yards, so his net was nearly 43 yards per kick.
The former Oak Forest Yellowjacket from a little town just outside Amite got the wild idea to play an entire season in Strawberry Stadium growing out his strawberry blonde hair.
However, after dealing with a grandmother and uncle both diagnosed with cancer, Wall got a suggestion to donate his longer-than-normal locks at the end of the season to someone who’s lost their hair during cancer treatment.
Wall loved the idea and said he’d really love to donate to a person in Tangipahoa Parish, which is not far from Hammond and not far from home.
“Someone said it and I just kind of took off with it. So, I’m going to grow it out, get it long enough, and like I said, ‘Whoever wants it, just let me know.' If a little girl wants red hair, just get in touch with me, Ivy Wall. There really isn’t any meaning behind it. It’s just something I feel obligated to do. If I have the hair, why not do it? I’m not going to just cut it off and waste it. And then, on top of that, it’s the red hair, so it’s already harder to find anyway. So, I’m assuming if someone had red hair before, there’s not too many people donating long red hair," Wall explained.
