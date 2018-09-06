2 plead no contest in alleged LSU hazing death

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -Two former LSU Phi Delta Theta fraternity members have entered a plea of no contest in the alleged hazing death of freshman and fraternity pledge Maxwell Gruver.
Sean Paul Gott and Ryan Isto entered the plea Thursday morning at the 19th Judicial District Court and agreed to testify during the upcoming trial.
Neither Gott nor Isto will be sentenced until after the trial is complete. The prosecutor will take their testimony into consideration and determine how to prosecute them.
Gott also agreed to give the prosecution the passcode to his smartphone.
Maxwell Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died after an alleged hazing incidentat the Phi Delta Theta fraternity sometime on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.
Ten individuals were arrested in connection with Gruver’s death on the charge of hazing. One individual was also charged with negligent homicide. Four of the 10 were indicted in the case.
