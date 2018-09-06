Pennington Biomedical aims to help prevent and treat damage caused by type 2 diabetes

Tubular epithelial cells play a crucial role in kidney function, and the cells require high amounts of a specific type of energy source to work correctly – lipids and fatty acids, Dr. Stadler said. Unfortunately, people with type 2 diabetes have lipid metabolism derailments. Their kidney tubular cells can’t properly burn fat or make enough of the molecule adenosine 5’-triphosphate (ATP) to meet the cells’ energy needs. Without enough ATP, tubular epithelial cells wither and die.